Berrettini trionfa all’Atp Gstaad  

Matteo Berrettini ha vinto il primo titolo in carriera nel circuito maggiore trionfando nel torneo Atp 250 di Gstaad (terra, montepremi 501.345 euro). Il 22enne romano, numero 84 del mondo, ha sconfitto in finale lo spagnolo Roberto Bautista Agut, numero 17 del ranking Atp e seconda testa di serie, con il punteggio di 7-6 (11-9), 6-4 in un’ora e 45 minuti di gioco.  

