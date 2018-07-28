Atp Gstaad, Berrettini in finale  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Matteo Berrettini vola in finale al torneo Atp 250 di Gstaad (terra, montepremi 501.345 euro). L’azzurro, numero 84 del mondo, batte l’estone Juergen Zopp, numero 107 del ranking Atp e proveniente dalle qualificazioni, con il punteggio di 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in un’ora e 19 minuti. Berrettini giocherà la prima finale in carriera contro il vincente del match tra il serbo Laslo Djere, numero 101 del mondo, e lo spagnolo Roberto Bautista Agut, numero 17 del ranking Atp e seconda testa di serie.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.