Atp Gstaad, Berrettini in finale  

Matteo Berrettini vola in finale al torneo Atp 250 di Gstaad (terra, montepremi 501.345 euro). L’azzurro, numero 84 del mondo, batte l’estone Juergen Zopp, numero 107 del ranking Atp e proveniente dalle qualificazioni, con il punteggio di 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in un’ora e 19 minuti. Berrettini giocherà la prima finale in carriera contro il vincente del match tra il serbo Laslo Djere, numero 101 del mondo, e lo spagnolo Roberto Bautista Agut, numero 17 del ranking Atp e seconda testa di serie.
