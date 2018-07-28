Salvini: “Indesiderato a Maiorca? E chi ca…o ci voleva andare”!  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il ministro dell’Interno alla festa di Fontevivo ironizza sulla decisione dell’isola spagnola di dichiararlo ‘persona non gradita’ in quanto xenofobo. E attacca la sinistra spagnola: “È peggio della nostra”. Poi si beffa anche di Nina Zilli e dei rapper Ghali e Gemitaiz: “Mi hanno attaccato? E chi ca…o sono?”  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.