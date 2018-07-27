Palermo, incendio in appartamento, via Alessio Narbone, indagini sulle cause

Un incendio si e’ sviluppato in serata in un appartamento al terzo piano di una palazzina in via Alessio Narbone, a Palermo. Sul posto, scattato l’allarme, sono intervenuti i vigili del fuoco. L’edificio e’ stato sgomberato, insieme ad alcune abitazioni adiacenti. Non ci sarebbero feriti. La zona e’ stata messa in sicurezza. Indagini sono in corso per accertare le cause del rogo. (ITALPRESS).

