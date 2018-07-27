Tour de France, Roglic trionfa sui Pirenei  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Primoz Roglic ha vinto la 19esima tappa del Tour de France, la Lourdes-Laruns di 200 km. Lo sloveno del team Lotto NL-Jumbo si è imposto in solitaria con 19″ di vantaggio sulla maglia gialla, il gallese Geraint Thomas (Sky) che ha avuto la meglio in uno sprint ristretto tra 7 corridori. Alle sue spalle il francese Romain Bardet (AG2R- La Mondiale) e l’irlandese Daniel Martin (Uae-Team Emirates). Nella classifica generale Thomas ha consolidato la sua leadership; secondo Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) a 2’05” e terzo Roglic a 2’24”. Sabato ventesima e penultima frazione, una cronometro individuale di 31 km con partenza da Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle e arrivo a Espelette. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.