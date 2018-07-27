Tour de France, Roglic trionfa sui Pirenei  

Primoz Roglic ha vinto la 19esima tappa del Tour de France, la Lourdes-Laruns di 200 km. Lo sloveno del team Lotto NL-Jumbo si è imposto in solitaria con 19″ di vantaggio sulla maglia gialla, il gallese Geraint Thomas (Sky) che ha avuto la meglio in uno sprint ristretto tra 7 corridori. Alle sue spalle il francese Romain Bardet (AG2R- La Mondiale) e l’irlandese Daniel Martin (Uae-Team Emirates). Nella classifica generale Thomas ha consolidato la sua leadership; secondo Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) a 2’05” e terzo Roglic a 2’24”. Sabato ventesima e penultima frazione, una cronometro individuale di 31 km con partenza da Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle e arrivo a Espelette.
