Former Bin Laden bodyguard ‘released from Tunisian jail’  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

A judge in Tunisia on Friday ordered late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s bodyguard to be freed from prison, where he had been held since his deportation from Germany in mid-July, DPA news agency said, citing a judicial spokesman. 

The 42-year-old man, identified as Sami A under Germany’s privacy laws, was detained for 15 days pending investigation, DPA quoted judicial spokesman Sofiane Selliti as saying. 

Sami A will be banned from leaving Tunisia, Selliti said. 

Tunisian prosecutors had earlier said Sami A was suspected of involvement in terrorism, and that the country’s anti-terrorism law allows the investigation of Tunisian suspects, including those located abroad, DPA reported. 

Authorities said Sami A was expelled from Germany on 14 July aboard a charter flight from the city of Duesseldorf. He had successfully fended off deportation for years. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.