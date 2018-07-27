Former Bin Laden bodyguard ‘released from Tunisian jail’  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

A judge in Tunisia on Friday ordered late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s bodyguard to be freed from prison, where he had been held since his deportation from Germany in mid-July, DPA news agency said, citing a judicial spokesman.

The 42-year-old man, identified as Sami A under Germany’s privacy laws, was detained for 15 days pending investigation, DPA quoted judicial spokesman Sofiane Selliti as saying.

Sami A will be banned from leaving Tunisia, Selliti said.

Tunisian prosecutors had earlier said Sami A was suspected of involvement in terrorism, and that the country’s anti-terrorism law allows the investigation of Tunisian suspects, including those located abroad, DPA reported.

Authorities said Sami A was expelled from Germany on 14 July aboard a charter flight from the city of Duesseldorf. He had successfully fended off deportation for years.

