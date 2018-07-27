SuperEnalotto, a Palermo centrato un 5 da 25mila euro

E’ mancato solo un numero a un giocatore del SuperEnalotto di Palermo per centrare il Jackpot nell’ultima estrazione. Con un 5 porta però a casa 25mila euro. La schedina vincente, come riporta Agipronews è stata realizzata nel punto vendita Tabacchi, in via Beati Paoli 75. Il Jackpot nel frattempo ha raggiunto i 19,6 milioni di euro. L’ultima sestina vincente è stata centrata lo scorso 23 giugno, con un sistema che ha distribuito 51,3 milioni di euro in tutta Italia, mentre in Sicilia è stato realizzato il colpo più grosso del 2018, con il 6 da 130,2 milioni vinto lo scorso 17 aprile a Caltanissetta.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.