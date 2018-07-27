SuperEnalotto, a Palermo centrato un 5 da 25mila euro

E’ mancato solo un numero a un giocatore del SuperEnalotto di Palermo per centrare il Jackpot nell’ultima estrazione. Con un 5 porta però a casa 25mila euro. La schedina vincente, come riporta Agipronews è stata realizzata nel punto vendita Tabacchi, in via Beati Paoli 75. Il Jackpot nel frattempo ha raggiunto i 19,6 milioni di euro. L’ultima sestina vincente è stata centrata lo scorso 23 giugno, con un sistema che ha distribuito 51,3 milioni di euro in tutta Italia, mentre in Sicilia è stato realizzato il colpo più grosso del 2018, con il 6 da 130,2 milioni vinto lo scorso 17 aprile a Caltanissetta.

