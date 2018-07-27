Cdm scioglie per mafia il Comune di Vittoria, capitale dell’ortofrutta

Il Consiglio dei Ministri ha deliberato lo scioglimento per mafia del Comune di Vittoria. “Dedico lo scioglimento per mafia del comune di Vittoria (deliberato oggi in consiglio dei ministri) a @paoloborrometi. Giornalista che con le sue inchieste ogni giorno combatte la mafia. Questo e’ il giornalismo che ci piace e di cui c’e’ bisogno”, scrive su twitter il vicepremier Luigi Di Maio. (ITALPRESS)

