Mediterranean naval blockade an issue for whole government says Salvini  

Any naval blockade of people-traffickers boats in the Mediterranean would need to be decided by the entire Italian government, interior minister Matteo Salvini told lawmakers on Thursday.

“A naval blockade would need to be evaluated by the whole executive,” Salvini told members of Italy’s Senate during question-time.

“In any case, we are working with Libya, supplying equipment, manpower and funds,” he said.

The number of boat migrants entering Italy has in any case plummeted since June to 4,500 from 34,000 last year, Salvini noted, attributing the sharp fall to the government’s measures against illegal immigration.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of Italy’s rightwing Brothers of Italy party toted the idea of a naval blockade of the Mediterranean in a TV interview last week.

“The only way we now have to defend the Schengen passport-free zone is to patrol the European Union’s external borders with a naval blockade,” Meloni told the Omnibus current affairs programme.

“The migrant boats must not set sail,” Meloni said.

Salvini’s far-right League party had previously backed a Mediterranean blockade but then voted against a Brother of Italy resolution in parliament, Meloni said.

