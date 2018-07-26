L’addio di Lapo a Marchionne  

“Caro Sergio, ti sono immensamente e profondamente grato per tutte le opportunità che mi hai dato, tutto quello che mi hai insegnato e tutto ciò che hai fatto per me, per la mia famiglia e per tutte le aziende”. Inizia così il necrologio che Lapo Elkann ha dedicato all’ex ad di Fca, Sergio Marchionne, morto all’Universitätsspitall di Zurigo a causa di un arresto cardiaco, il secondo in pochi giorni, dopo un intervento alla spalla destra. “Terrò stretto nel mio cuore il tuo ricordo – si legge ancora -, cercando di onorarlo e di rispettarlo. Mando un fortissimo abbraccio e il mio affetto a Manuela, ai tuoi figli e alla tua famiglia”. 

