Ciclismo, intervento chirurgico per Nibali la prossima settimana

“Vincenzo Nibali subira’ un intervento chirurgico per il trattamento della decima frattura delle vertebre toraciche rimediata a seguito dell’incidente nel quale e’ stato coinvolto nel corso della tappa 12^ del Tour de France, giovedi’ 19 luglio”. A renderlo noto e’ la squadra del ciclista siciliano, la Bahrain-Merida, con un apposito comunicato stampa. “Dopo aver consultato lo staff medico del team e vari specialisti e dopo un attento esame delle condizioni cliniche dell’atleta e delle prospettive future, la squadra e il ciclista hanno assunto la decisione di procedere con un intervento di vertebroplastica percutanea, che sara’ effettuato la prossima settimana in Italia”, ha spiegato il medico della Bahrain Merida, Emilio Magni. Il tutto sembra chiaramente finalizzato al recupero lampo del messinese, voglioso di rientrare per i Mondiali, in programma a Innsbruck il 30 settembre. (ITALPRESS)

