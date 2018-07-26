Molestie a 17enne, tre arresti  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Tre ragazzi sono stati arrestati dai carabinieri di Salò, nel bresciano, perché ritenuti responsabili della violenza sessuale commessa a Manerba del Garda lo scorso 12 luglio ai danni di una giovane turista danese. 

