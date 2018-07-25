Che risate da Crozza, l’autoironia di Marchionne  

Non si arrabbiava ma anzi apprezzava molto l’imitazione che Maurizio Crozza proponeva di lui in tv. Così nel maggio del 2016 Sergio Marchionne andò ad assistere direttamente in studio alla trasmissione di La7 ‘Crozza nel Paese delle meraviglie’. E il comico ligure non mancò di proporre una nuova imitazione dell’Ad di Fca proprio davanti ai suoi occhi. Nel filmato lo vediamo più volte ridere di gusto
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.