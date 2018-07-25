Che risate da Crozza, l’autoironia di Marchionne  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Non si arrabbiava ma anzi apprezzava molto l’imitazione che Maurizio Crozza proponeva di lui in tv. Così nel maggio del 2016 Sergio Marchionne andò ad assistere direttamente in studio alla trasmissione di La7 ‘Crozza nel Paese delle meraviglie’. E il comico ligure non mancò di proporre una nuova imitazione dell’Ad di Fca proprio davanti ai suoi occhi. Nel filmato lo vediamo più volte ridere di gusto 

