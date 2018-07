🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Fonte: adnkronos.com

Italy’s populist premier Giuseppe Conte will hold talks with Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar in Rome on Thursday, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on the government’s website.

The statement gave no information on the agenda for the talks or whether the two leaders would hold a press conference after their meeting.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.