Calciomercato, Palermo: dall'Atalanta arriva Haas

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Il Palermo ha ufficializzato l’arrivo di Nicolas Haas, 22enne centrocampista svizzero, in prestito dall’Atalanta.

italpress

