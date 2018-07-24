Dl dignità, voto finale il 2 agosto  

Slitta a lunedì 30 luglio l’approdo in Aula alla Camera del decreto dignità, con discussione generale a partire dalle ore 12. Lo ha stabilito la conferenza dei capigruppo di Montecitorio. Il 31 luglio, 1 e 2 agosto avranno luogo le votazioni. Il voto finale è previsto per il 2 agosto, con diretta televisiva.
