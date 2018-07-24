Coppa Italia, domenica primo turno eliminatorio. Catania sfida il Como

Questo il programma del 1° turno eliminatorio della Coppa Italia in programma domenica: Viterbese – Rende ore 18.00 Sambenedettese – Unione Sanremo ore 18.30 Ternana – Pontedera ore 20.30 Catania – Como ore 20.30 Juve Stabia – Pistoiese ore 20.30 Pisa – Triestina ore 20.45 diretta rai sport Monopoli – Piacenza ore 20.30 Carrarese – Imolese ore 20.30 Trapani – Campodarsego ore 20.30 Südtirol – Albalonga ore 17.30 Feralpisalo’ – Virtus Francavilla ore 20.30 Robur siena – Sicula Leonzio ore 20.30 Renate – Rezzato domenica ore 18.00 Monza – Matelica ore 17.00 Casertana – Az Picerno ore 20.30 Alessandria – Giana Erminio ore 16.30 Albinoleffe – Pordenone ore 18.30 L.R. Vicenza – Chieri ore 18.30 (ITALPRESS).

