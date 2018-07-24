Coppa Italia, domenica primo turno eliminatorio. Catania sfida il Como

Questo il programma del 1° turno eliminatorio della Coppa Italia in programma domenica: Viterbese – Rende ore 18.00 Sambenedettese – Unione Sanremo ore 18.30 Ternana – Pontedera ore 20.30 Catania – Como ore 20.30 Juve Stabia – Pistoiese ore 20.30 Pisa – Triestina ore 20.45 diretta rai sport Monopoli – Piacenza ore 20.30 Carrarese – Imolese ore 20.30 Trapani – Campodarsego ore 20.30 Südtirol – Albalonga ore 17.30 Feralpisalo’ – Virtus Francavilla ore 20.30 Robur siena – Sicula Leonzio ore 20.30 Renate – Rezzato domenica ore 18.00 Monza – Matelica ore 17.00 Casertana – Az Picerno ore 20.30 Alessandria – Giana Erminio ore 16.30 Albinoleffe – Pordenone ore 18.30 L.R. Vicenza – Chieri ore 18.30 (ITALPRESS).
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.