L’inferno in autostrada  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Sono migliaia le persone in fuga, mentre il governo greco ha chiesto l’aiuto degli altri Paesi dell’Unione Europea per contrastare gli incendi. In questo video postato su Facebook le fiamme lambiscono l’autostrada avvolta in una nuvola di fumo.  

