Atene, il cielo si tinge di rosso  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

E’ di almeno 50 morti il bilancio degli incendi che stanno devastando le aree boschive intorno ad Atene. Nella località turistica di Mati, a circa 40 chilometri a nord est di Atene, molte delle vittime sono rimaste intrappolate dalle fiamme nelle loro case o nelle loro auto. Tra gli oltre 100 feriti, vi sarebbero almeno 16 bambini. Nel video postato su Facebook dal Corpo dei vigili del fuoco, il cielo si tinge di rosso. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.