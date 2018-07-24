Atene, il cielo si tinge di rosso  

E’ di almeno 50 morti il bilancio degli incendi che stanno devastando le aree boschive intorno ad Atene. Nella località turistica di Mati, a circa 40 chilometri a nord est di Atene, molte delle vittime sono rimaste intrappolate dalle fiamme nelle loro case o nelle loro auto. Tra gli oltre 100 feriti, vi sarebbero almeno 16 bambini. Nel video postato su Facebook dal Corpo dei vigili del fuoco, il cielo si tinge di rosso.
