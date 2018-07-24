25 anni fa il suicidio di Raul Gardini. C’entra la mafia?

Porto Cervo America's Cup 1992 il Moro di Venezia Maxi Yacht: Raul Gardini


(Francesco Piro) 25 anni fa il suicidio di Raul Gardini. Ho maturato, ormai da tantissimi anni, l’idea che nelle motivazioni di quel suicidio grande peso abbiano avuto i rapporti tra il gruppo Ferruzzi-Gardini e Cosa nostra. Gli intrecci societari, gli appalti decisi a tavolino, le cointeressenze già dimostrate in sentenze definitive.
Quando, verso la fine degli anni ’80, organizzammo delle manifestazioni a Pizzo Sella, c.d. “collina del disonore”, per richiamare l’attenzione su quella mega speculazione edilizia, ci trovammo di fronte dei compunti signori del gruppo Gardini-Ferruzzi che aveva rilevato l’attività di costruzione di 170 delle 314 ville avviate dal marito della sorella di Michele Greco “il papa della mafia”.
Intuimmo subito che non era possibile che un grande gruppo industriale del nord venisse a Palermo ad infognarsi su una vicenda come Pizzo Sella, per un mero obiettivo aziendale. I fatti, dopo anni, ci diedero ragione: Pizzo Sella era un pezzo della più ampia partita di dare/avere tra il gruppo Gardini-Ferruzzi e la mafia palermitana.
