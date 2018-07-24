Catania: buco da 1,6Mld, Corte dei Conti notifica dissesto finanziario del Comune

La sezione Controllo della Corte dei Conti di Palermo, nella seduta dello scorso 4 maggio ha deliberato il dissesto finanziario del Comune di Catania. L’atto e’ stato notificato questa mattina all’Ente. Lo ha reso noto il sindaco Salvo Pogliese incontrando i giornalisti in Municipio, a margine di una conferenza stampa sul Bilancio del Comune. Secondo i giudici contabili il ‘buco’ sarebbe di circa 1,6 miliardi di euro e non ci sarebbe la sostenibilita’ finanziaria per gestirlo. Il Comune, entro i 20 giorni previsti per legge, presentera’ ricorso.
