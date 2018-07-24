Tribunale Riesame dispone dissequestro di un milione del Palermo calcio

Il Tribunale del Riesame di Palermo ha disposto oggi il dissequestro di un milione di euro che erano stati sequestrati dal Gip al Palermo Calcio e all’ex patron Maurizio Zamparini. L’istanza di annullamento del provvedimento di sequestro era stata avanzata dagli avvocati Tony Gattuso, Giovanni Rizzuti e Maria Teresa Napoli. (ITALPRESS).
