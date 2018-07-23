Operaio muore nel Tribunale di Palermo  

Un operaio, di cui non sono ancora state rese note le generalità, è morto nel tardo pomeriggio di oggi mentre stava eseguendo dei lavori al Palazzo di giustizia di Palermo. Per l’operaio non c’è stato niente da fare. La Procura di Palermo, diretta dal Procuratore Francesco Lo Voi, ha aperto un’inchiesta condotta da Carabinieri della Compagnia di piazza Verdi. Si sta cercando di capire la dinamica dell’infortunio mortale.  

