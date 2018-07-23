We must save lives at sea, but Italy needs EU solidarity says Fico  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Migrants must be rescued in the Mediterranean and given shelter – but other European Union countries must share with Italy the burden of the ongoing influx, parliament speaker Roberto Fico said on Monday.

“People must always be saved at sea and given shelter,” Fico told the Tgcom24 rolling news channel.

“But Europe must show solidarity,” said Fico, who is from the populist Five-Star Movement, coalition partner of the anti-migrant League party.

“Europe must give a real hand to Italy,” Fico underlined.

Over 650,00 boat migrants have landed in Italy since 2014, although arrivals have more than halved over the past year.

