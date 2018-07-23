UNIFIL mission chief meets Lebanese president  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

The commander of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon Major General Michael Beary on Monday met Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and other high-ranking officials in Beirut, UNIFIL said in a statement.

As part of his farewell visits with the Lebanese authorities, Beary also met with the Caretaker Minister of Defense, Yaacoub Sarraf, and the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Gebran Bassil, UNIFIL stated.

Beary expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the Government of Lebanon in the implementation of UNIFIL’s mandated tasks and complimented the efforts of the Lebanese Armed Forces – UNIFIL’s strategic partner.

“Significant progress has been made by LAF,” said Beary after the meetings, stressing the importance for Lebanon to continue to demonstrate progress in enhancing LAF’s capacity and presence in UNIFIL’s area of operation south of the Litani river.

“The past few years have witnessed a period of overall stability and calm that is historically unprecedented in the area, which has benefitted the people of south Lebanon enormously,” Beary added.

In the days leading up to his departure on 7 August, the UNIFIL head will continue to meet with various Lebanese officials, members of the diplomatic corps and fellow peacekeepers.

Beary is leaving UNIFIL after two years at its helm and after serving three previous tours of duty in south Lebanon, UNIFIL said.

He will be replaced by Major General Stefano Del Col of Italy, UNIFIL stated.

