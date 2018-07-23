“Sono sieropositiva, mi abbracci”? La sfida di Azima  

La campagna Unicef contro i pregiudizi ha avuto come testimonial una ragazzina uzbeka di soli 16 anni che da 10 convive con il virus dell’HIV. La ragazza ha voluto fare un esperimento e ha chiesto ai passanti di abbracciarla dichiarando di essere sieropositiva. E tante sono state le persone che si sono fermate e l’hanno a stretta forte riempiendole il cuore di gioia
