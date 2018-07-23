Papa Francesco a spasso senza scorta  

Tornare a casa a piedi senza essere circondato dalle guardie del corpo. E’ la piccola libertà che papa Francesco ha voluto prendersi lunedì scorso dopo aver celebrato un matrimonio all’interno delle mura vaticane. Un percorso breve fino alla residenza di Santa Marta ma finalmente solo, come un cittadino qualunque. La passeggiata, un po’ affaticata per i problemi all’anca di cui soffre, è stata ripresa con un telefonino e poi postata su Facebook da dom Joaquim Lopes Dias
