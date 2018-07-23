Papa Francesco a spasso senza scorta  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
5
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Tornare a casa a piedi senza essere circondato dalle guardie del corpo. E’ la piccola libertà che papa Francesco ha voluto prendersi lunedì scorso dopo aver celebrato un matrimonio all’interno delle mura vaticane. Un percorso breve fino alla residenza di Santa Marta ma finalmente solo, come un cittadino qualunque. La passeggiata, un po’ affaticata per i problemi all’anca di cui soffre, è stata ripresa con un telefonino e poi postata su Facebook da dom Joaquim Lopes Dias 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.