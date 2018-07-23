Forty-seven Pakistanis rescued off southern Italy  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Forty-seven Pakistani boat migrants arrived in the southern port city of Otranto Monday after they were rescued off the island of Sant’Andrea in the Puglia region’s province of Gallipoli, port officials said. 

The Pakistanis who were all male and who included eight unaccompanied minors, were taken to a migrant reception centre in Otranto, where investigators sought to identify any suspected people-smugglers among the migrants. 

The group was rescued in the early hours of Monday when the yacht they were travelling ran aground on rocks, port officials in Gallipoli said. 

  

