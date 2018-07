🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Fonte: adnkronos.com

Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella has approved the appointment of career diplomat Otabek Akbarov as Uzebekistan’s envoy to Italy, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Akbarakov was formerly director of the Uzbek foreign ministry’s department for Middle and Near Eastern countries and has served as Uzebekistan’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, to Ireland and to Norway.

