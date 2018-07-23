Autostrada Fiumefreddo-Giarre, albero su camion in transito per il forte vento

Traffico rallentato a causa della presenza di alberi sull’autostrada A18 Messina-Catania, nel tratto compreso tra Fiumefreddo e Giarre, in direzione del capoluogo etneo. Un ramo, a causa del forte vento che soffia sulla zona, si e’ spezzato colpendo un camion in transito. L’autista e il passeggero sono rimasti feriti. Sul posto sono intervenuti i vigili del fuoco e personale dell’Anas. Entrambi sono stati trasportati all’ospedale di Acireale. (ITALPRESS)
