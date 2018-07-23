Sfumano i sogni di serie A per il Palermo. I ducali penalizzati di 5 punti

Sfumano i sogno di serie A per il Palermo.Il Tribunale federale nazionale, presieduto dall’avvocato Mario Antonio Scino, ha comminato al Parma una penalizzazione di 5 punti da scontare nella stagione 2018-19 e una squalifica di 2 anni, più un’ammenda di 20mila euro, al calciatore Emanuele Calaiò, dopo il deferimento della Procura federale per la vicenda dei messaggi sospetti precedenti la gara Spezia-Parma.

