Sfumano i sogni di serie A per il Palermo. I ducali penalizzati di 5 punti

Sfumano i sogno di serie A per il Palermo.Il Tribunale federale nazionale, presieduto dall’avvocato Mario Antonio Scino, ha comminato al Parma una penalizzazione di 5 punti da scontare nella stagione 2018-19 e una squalifica di 2 anni, più un’ammenda di 20mila euro, al calciatore Emanuele Calaiò, dopo il deferimento della Procura federale per la vicenda dei messaggi sospetti precedenti la gara Spezia-Parma.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.