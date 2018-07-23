Ventenne violentata a Reggio Emilia, è caccia all’uomo  

E’ caccia al responsabile dell’aggressione e della violenza sessuale nei confronti di una giovane ventenne avvenuta in periferia a Reggio Emilia. La vittima, soccorsa dal 118, ha riferito agli agenti della polizia di Reggio Emilia di essere stata raggiunta alle spalle da un uomo che prima l’ha spinta e poi ha abusato di lei. L’aggressore è quindi fuggito ed ora la polizia lo sta ricercando.
