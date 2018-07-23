Pistole e mitra ad acqua, battaglia da record a Riccione  

Oltre 1000 persone, grandi e piccoli, si sono fronteggiati in una ‘guerra’ a colpi di acqua. Campo di battaglia: l’Aquafan di Riccione. I più agguerriti sono stati i bambini che hanno colpito senza pietà adulti che comunque non sono stati a guardare. Il Watergame da record ha coinvolto infatti partecipanti dai 2 ai 65 anni. Quindici minuti di puro divertimento, in cui i partecipanti si sono sfidati a spruzzi d’acqua sulle note della hit dell’estate ‘Dura’ di Daddy Yankee, per poi finire lanciandosi in un ballo collettivo cadenzato dal ‘Parapapapapa’ del duo rap brasiliano Cidinho e Doca  

