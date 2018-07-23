Atterraggio d’emergenza per Lagarde  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Atterraggio d’emergenza a Buenos Aires per il volo su cui viaggiava il direttore del Fondo monetario internazionale, Christine Lagarde. Il viaggio verso gli Stati Uniti, dopo il G20, è stato interrotto dopo nemmeno mezz’ora per un problema che ha costretto il volo ad atterrare all’aeroporto internazionale di Ezeiza, nella capitale argentina. Secondo i media locali, il rientro improvviso è stato deciso dopo le verifiche relative alla depressurizzazione della cabina.  

