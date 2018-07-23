Sparatoria a Toronto: un morto e 13 feriti  

Una donna è morta ed altre 13 persone sono rimaste ferite in una sparatoria a Toronto, ieri sera. Lo ha riferito la polizia canadese, secondo cui tra i feriti c’è una giovane che versa in gravi condizioni, mentre l’uomo che ha aperto il fuoco è stato ucciso. La sparatoria, per ragioni ancora non chiarite, è avvenuta tra Danforth e Logan Avenue.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.