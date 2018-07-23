Sparatoria a Toronto: un morto e 13 feriti  

Una donna è morta ed altre 13 persone sono rimaste ferite in una sparatoria a Toronto, ieri sera. Lo ha riferito la polizia canadese, secondo cui tra i feriti c’è una giovane che versa in gravi condizioni, mentre l’uomo che ha aperto il fuoco è stato ucciso. La sparatoria, per ragioni ancora non chiarite, è avvenuta tra Danforth e Logan Avenue. 

