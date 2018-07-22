Acropoli chiusa per troppo caldo  

Caldo record in Grecia e il ministero della Cultura decide di chiudere l’Acropoli. L’ondata eccezionale di calore, con temperature sopra i 40 gradi nel centro del Paese, ha spinto le autorità elleniche ad adottare la misura a tutela di visitatori e dei dipendenti del sito archeologico tra i più famosi al mondo. Secondo il servizio meteorologico locale le temperature scenderanno ai normali livelli stagionali – intorno ai 36 gradi – martedì.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.