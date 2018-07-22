Acropoli chiusa per troppo caldo  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Caldo record in Grecia e il ministero della Cultura decide di chiudere l’Acropoli. L’ondata eccezionale di calore, con temperature sopra i 40 gradi nel centro del Paese, ha spinto le autorità elleniche ad adottare la misura a tutela di visitatori e dei dipendenti del sito archeologico tra i più famosi al mondo. Secondo il servizio meteorologico locale le temperature scenderanno ai normali livelli stagionali – intorno ai 36 gradi – martedì.  

