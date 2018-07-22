F-16 intercetta aereo vicino a campi da golf di Trump  

Un caccia F-16 dell’Aeronautica americana ha intercettato ieri un piccolo aereo nei pressi del resort privato con campi da golf di Donald Trump nello stato del New Jersey, dove il presidente americano si trova per il fine settimana. Il Comando della Difesa ha reso noto che un “velivolo appartenente all’aviazione generale” è entrato nella zona soggetta a restrizioni temporanee su Bedminister, nel New Jersey, senza autorizzazioni o comunicazioni specifiche. Il velivolo è atterrato senza problemi e il pilota è stato accolto dai rappresentanti delle forze dell’ordine. Trump, arrivato ieri nel New Jersey, dovrebbe ripartire questa mattina.
