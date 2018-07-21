Tour de France, 14esima tappa a Fraile  

Omar Fraile Matarranz ha vinto la 14esima tappa del Tour del France, con partenza da Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux e arrivo a Mende dopo 188 km. Lo spagnolo della Astana si è imposto in solitaria con 6″ di vantaggio sul francese Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) e sul belga Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo). I big della Grande Boucle sono arrivati molto attardati con circa 18′ dal vincitore. Il gallese Geraint Thomas (Sky) ha mantenuto la maglia gialla di leader della classifica generale con 1’39” sul compagno di squadra, l’inglese Chris Froome e 1’50” sull’olandese Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). Domani 15esima frazione, la Millau-Carcassonne di 181,5 km.  

