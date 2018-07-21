Agguato a Reggio Calabria, grave un bambino 

Un uomo di 39 anni, presunto esponente di una cosca dell”ndrangheta, è stato ucciso in un agguato in un terreno a Seminara, in provincia di Reggio Calabria, Nell’agguato è rimasto ferito gravemente un bambino, ricoverato in ospedale a Reggio Calabria in prognosi riservata. La dinamica di quanto accaduto ancora non è chiara e sono i carabinieri di Palmi ad effettuare gli accertamenti.
