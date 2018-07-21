Agguato a Reggio Calabria, grave un bambino 

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Un uomo di 39 anni, presunto esponente di una cosca dell”ndrangheta, è stato ucciso in un agguato in un terreno a Seminara, in provincia di Reggio Calabria, Nell’agguato è rimasto ferito gravemente un bambino, ricoverato in ospedale a Reggio Calabria in prognosi riservata. La dinamica di quanto accaduto ancora non è chiara e sono i carabinieri di Palmi ad effettuare gli accertamenti. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.