Agguato a Busto Arsizio: ferito benzinaio  

Agguato vicino a casa, in via Vizzolone, per un benzinaio di Busto Arsizio che è stato raggiunto da alcuni colpi di pistola sparati da due uomini che lo hanno atteso a volto coperto. L’uomo è stato portato d’urgenza in ospedale, a Gallarate. Sulla vicenda indagano gli agenti di Polizia intervenuti sul luogo per i rilievi. Non esclusa l’ipotesi della rapina, in particolare i due avrebbero mirato all’incasso della giornata. L’uomo, a quanto si apprende, sarebbe stato raggiunto dai proiettili alle gambe.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.