Agguato a Busto Arsizio: ferito benzinaio  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Agguato vicino a casa, in via Vizzolone, per un benzinaio di Busto Arsizio che è stato raggiunto da alcuni colpi di pistola sparati da due uomini che lo hanno atteso a volto coperto. L’uomo è stato portato d’urgenza in ospedale, a Gallarate. Sulla vicenda indagano gli agenti di Polizia intervenuti sul luogo per i rilievi. Non esclusa l’ipotesi della rapina, in particolare i due avrebbero mirato all’incasso della giornata. L’uomo, a quanto si apprende, sarebbe stato raggiunto dai proiettili alle gambe.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.