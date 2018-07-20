Savona meets Romanian ambassador in Rome  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

European affairs minister Paolo Savona and Romania’s ambassador to Italy, George Gabriel Bologan held talks at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on Friday that stressed the “excellent” bilateral ties between the two countries, according to a statement.

During their talks, “Bologan outlined the priorities for Romania’s presidency of the EU in the first half of 2019, also given the excellent bilateral relations,” the statement said.

The talks also covered “key topics on the discussion table in Brussels and prospects for cooperation between Italy and Romania,” according to the statement.

