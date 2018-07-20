Trintignant: “Ho il cancro e non lo combatto”  

Jean-Louis Trintignant dà l’addio al cinema. L’attore di 87 anni, affetto da un cancro alla prostata, ha annunciato in un’intervista al quotidiano ‘Nice Matin’ che ha concluso la sua carriera lunga più di 60 anni e con 160 ruoli interpretati: “Il cinema è finito”. Trintignant, apparso l’ultima volta sul grande schermo l’anno scorso in ‘Happy End’ di Michael Haneke, ha detto di avere rifiutato una parte in un film di Bruno Dumont. “Era interessante ma temevo che non ce l’avrei fatta fisicamente”, ha detto. E a proposito del cancro, ha aggiunto: “Non combatto. L’ho lasciato andare. Ho trovato un medico di Marsiglia che sta provando una cosa nuova, ma non faccio chemio”, ha concluso.
