Allerta salmonella, ritirato lotto di salamini  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Richiamati dal mercato i salamini Cavalleri Carni Srl. A darne notizia è una comunicazione sul sito del ministero della Salute, secondo la quale a motivare il richiamo è la presenza di salmonella. Ad essere interessato è il lotto del 16-05-2018 prodotto nello stabilimento di Paitone (Bs). L’invito alla popolazione è di restituire il lotto “in quanto non conforme per salmonella”.  

