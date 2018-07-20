L’unione fa la forza, Scienze della vita e Agrifood alleati in ricerca  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
7
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Siglato un protocollo d’intesa tra i due cluster Alisei e Clan per nuove sinergie sui temi della salute e dell’alimentazione. Obiettivo: affermare la leadership internazionale dell’Italia, attrarre risorse, spingere ricerca e innovazione. Le sfide comuni? Qualità della vita, salvaguardia della dieta mediterranea, medicina preventiva. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.