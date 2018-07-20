Incidenti stradali, due feriti gravi nell’agrigentino

Traffico sulla strada statale 115 “Sud Occidentale Sicula” e’ provvisoriamente bloccato a Siculiana (AG), a causa di un incidente avvenuto al km 164,500. Lo rende noto l’Anas, sottolineando che nel sinistro, che ha coinvolto frontalmente due auto, due persone sono rimaste ferite in modo grave e si e’ reso necessario il trasporto in ospedale tramite elisoccorso. (ITALPRESS)

