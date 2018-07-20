Stadio Roma, Parnasi ai domiciliari  

Il costruttore Luca Parnasi, arrestato il 13 giugno scorso nell’ambito dell’inchiesta sul nuovo stadio della Roma, è stato posto ai domiciliari dal gip di Roma dopo una istanza presentata dai suoi difensori. La decisione del gip Maria Paola Tomaselli è arrivata dopo l’ultimo interrogatorio durante il quale il costruttore ha fatto ulteriori dichiarazioni. Il giudice, che proprio alla luce dell’ultimo interrogatorio ha ritenuto attenuate le esigenze cautelari, ha autorizzato Parnasi a raggiungere la sua abitazione romana con mezzi propri come richiesto dai difensori del costruttore, gli avvocati Emilio Ricci e Giorgio Tamburrini.
