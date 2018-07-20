L’arte di Jan Fabre dialoga con la Valle dei Templi  

Fino al 4 novembre il Parco Archeologico e Paesaggistico della Valle dei Templi di Agrigento ospiterà la mostra dell’artista fiammingo Jan Fabre ‘Ecstasy and Oracles’. Oltre 50 lavori realizzati tra il 1982 e il 2018, che instaurano una relazione tra l’arte greca dei templi, i mosaici bizantini e il personale vocabolario visuale di Fabre.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.