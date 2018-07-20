L’arte di Jan Fabre dialoga con la Valle dei Templi  

Fino al 4 novembre il Parco Archeologico e Paesaggistico della Valle dei Templi di Agrigento ospiterà la mostra dell’artista fiammingo Jan Fabre ‘Ecstasy and Oracles’. Oltre 50 lavori realizzati tra il 1982 e il 2018, che instaurano una relazione tra l’arte greca dei templi, i mosaici bizantini e il personale vocabolario visuale di Fabre. 

