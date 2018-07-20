Primo volo per il gigante dei cieli  

Volo di prova per l’aereo Cargo Airbus A330-743L Beluga XL. Il gigante dei cieli è decollato da Blagnac, nel sud della Francia. Sarà sottoposto a circa 600 ore di test di volo per 10 mesi prima di entrare in servizio. La livrea è quella di una balena, design scelto dallo staff di Airbus in seguito a un sondaggio condotto tra 20.000 dipendenti. (Video courtesy Airbus)
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.