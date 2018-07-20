Primo volo per il gigante dei cieli  

Volo di prova per l’aereo Cargo Airbus A330-743L Beluga XL. Il gigante dei cieli è decollato da Blagnac, nel sud della Francia. Sarà sottoposto a circa 600 ore di test di volo per 10 mesi prima di entrare in servizio. La livrea è quella di una balena, design scelto dallo staff di Airbus in seguito a un sondaggio condotto tra 20.000 dipendenti. (Video courtesy Airbus) 

