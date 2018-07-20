Trattativa Stato-Mafia. Fava: “Da chi è partito l’ordine?”

“Se, come si legge nella motivazione della sentenza di Palermo, la trattativa fra pezzi dello Stato e mafia accelerò l’omicidio Borsellino, c’è una domanda in più che va rivolta con urgenza a chi ha voluto, permesso e agevolato il depistaggio su via d’Amelio: da chi è partito l’ordine per quel depistaggio come quello della trattativa stessa? Chi ne ebbe la responsabilità politica e giudiziaria? Chi sapeva e ha taciuto durante tutti questi anni? La Commissione regionale antimafia si farà carico di cercare anche queste ulteriori risposte e questa indispensabile verità.”
Lo dichiara Claudio Fava, presidente della commissione Antimafia siciliana.
