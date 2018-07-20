Trapani, 66 tunisini sbarcati nella notte  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Sono sbarcati nella notte al porto di Trapani i 66 tunisini soccorsi poche ore prima davanti alle coste dell’isola di Pantelleria. I migranti, che erano in difficoltà, sono stati trasbordati su due motovedette, della Guardia costiera e della Guardia di Finanza, e dirette al porto di Trapani. L’arrivo in nottata.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.