Trapani, 66 tunisini sbarcati nella notte  

Sono sbarcati nella notte al porto di Trapani i 66 tunisini soccorsi poche ore prima davanti alle coste dell’isola di Pantelleria. I migranti, che erano in difficoltà, sono stati trasbordati su due motovedette, della Guardia costiera e della Guardia di Finanza, e dirette al porto di Trapani. L’arrivo in nottata.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.